InsurTech Futures: Lloyd’s launches new digital platform

Lloyd’s Bridge to work as online matching service between coverholders and underwriters.

Lloyd’s is piloting Lloyd’s Bridge in the UK, Australia and New Zealand as an online platform that matches insurance businesses with underwriters from the Lloyd’s market.

The introduction service has been designed to enable these businesses to underwrite certain policies on behalf of Lloyd’s.

According to the marketplace the digital service will increase ease and efficiency of connecting with underwriters.

Brokers have access to the platform if they act as a coverholder or are acting on behalf of a coverholder.

Global

Lloyd’s confirmed that access will be extended to more markets throughout 2019 as part of a global roll out.

The organisation detailed that coverholder business accounts for roughly one third of Lloyd’s gross written premium and that there are approximately 4,000 Lloyd’s coverholders writing business around the world.

It is the second digital development for the market this month alone. At the start of June Lloyd’s revealed that it was opening its doors to the global tech start-up and entrepreneur community for the first time in 330 years with the launch of an innovation sandbox.

Access

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s, said: “All over the world Lloyd’s has an enviable reputation as the leading insurance marketplace and it remains the most sought after destination for insurance solutions.

“In an age of digital disruption, however, our partners in both established and fast growth markets are increasingly looking for new ways to access our market.”

He concluded: “Lloyd’s Bridge offers the ideal platform to do this quickly, easily and efficiently. It will enable coverholders in different parts of the world to benefit from easier access to Lloyd’s expertise, underwriting talent, significant capacity and financial security.”

