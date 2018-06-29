Inga Beale to leave Lloyd’s

CEO will depart in 2019 after five years in the role.

Inga Beale is to leave Lloyd’s in 2019 after five years as chief executive officer, the global insurance and reinsurance market has confirmed.

Lloyd’s did not give a precise leaving date saying it would be announced in “due course” nor name a replacement. The news was first reported by Insurance Insider.

Beale joined Lloyd’s in January 2014 moving from group chief executive of Canopius as successor to Richard Ward.

Lloyd’s noted that since then Beale had led significant cultural change and the adoption of new technology which it stated had accelerated the market’s modernisation and digitalisation.

It listed that Beale founded the [email protected]’s initiative in 2013. It is celebrated via the annual Dive In festival and has sought to embed diversity and inclusion as a business imperative across the global insurance sector.

Honour

Beale said: “The decision to leave has been a tough one and when the time comes I will miss the energy, innovative spirit and expertise that I come across every working day.

“Leading Lloyd’s is an honour and I am proud to have played a part in ensuring that it remains relevant and fit for purpose for the future. The world trusts Lloyd’s to be there when it matters the most and I believe it is well placed for the next 330 years.”

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman at Lloyd’s, commented: “In her five years at Lloyd’s, Inga has set in motion a series of changes aimed at modernising the market and making it more efficient and inclusive.

“Her boldness and persistence have generated the momentum required to bring about real change. I have very much enjoyed working with Inga, and I am grateful for the support she has given me in my first year as chairman.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.