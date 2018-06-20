MS Amlin pulls out of UK household

Renewals were offered until 31 May 2018.

MS Amlin has pulled out of the UK household market Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurer has exited UK household, which served mid and high net worth clients, and offered renewals up until 31 May 2018.

The line has been put into run-off.

A spokesperson for MS Amlin declined to comment.

It is believed the insurer will continue to offer yacht and equine cover. Its household binder agreements will also continue for a limited period.

The household business is also set to keep some affinity relationships and schemes.

It is understood that MS Amlin pushed further into UK household in 2011. At the time it hired a team from Hardy to strengthen its mid-HNW offering.

MS Amlin saw its CEO change at the start of this year with Simon Beale replacing Charles Philipps, who had been at the helm for nearly 19 years, who retired.

