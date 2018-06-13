Das v Asplin: Defence states its case in ongoing trial

Ex-CEO Asplin has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy and fraud.

The defence has begun stating its case in the ongoing trial between Das UK and ex-CEO Paul Asplin and others.

The former Das CEO is standing trial for a number of charges including conspiracy and fraud, following his involvement in two companies, Med Report and CW Law and their relationships with the insurer when he was in charge.

The trial, which also involves five other defendants, is being heard at Southwark Crown Court in London and today (13 June) the defence, led by Adrian Waterman QC, put forward an expert witness.

Chartered accountant Tom Aslin was asked in front of the jury to explain the different ways of valuing a firm. He noted that Das would still benefit from its deal with CW Law from profits generated for the next 10 to 20 years, adding that the value to Das was between £11m and £22m.

Character references

Four character references in favour of Asplin were also read out.

One came from Martin Wren, who used to be a member of Das’ audit committee.

The court heard: “The German executives seemed to accept that Asplin had some personal interest in Med Report, which was owned by his wife Karen Asplin and his close friend.”

The statement, read aloud by Waterman, also covered: “The German directors thought Asplin did a fine job. They were content not to take action.”

Asplin has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Asplin left Das in February 2015.

Defendants

In addition to Asplin, the defendants are:

David Kearns, ex-claims director of Das Insurance

Asplin’s friend Robert Dalley

Asplin’s ex-wife Sally Jones

Asplin’s current wife Karen Asplin

Kearns’ wife Jayne Kearns

The trial has been ongoing since 17 April this year when the prosecution started laying out its case.

The court has today heard the full defence case relating to Asplin, with the evidence in favour of the other five defendants remaining to be heard.

Asplin did not take the stand during the defence.

The trial continues.

