Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Insurance Age’s editor and reporter get behind the headlines of the most read stories of this week.
Siân Barton and Emmanuel Kenning analyse the increasing noise around the Swinton sale and the latest developments in the split between Aviva and GRP.
Top five stories in the week commencing 4 June 2018:
1) Swinton sale: Ardonagh in the mix and Markerstudy interested
2) Ex-Aviva employee jailed for 22 months after £90,000 fraud
3) Private equity most likely buyer in Swinton sale
4) Higos expands partnership with Allianz after Aviva split
5) Insurers reveal their focus after Aviva and GRP breakup
