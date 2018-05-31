Markel targets SMEs with refreshed legal advisory service

The proposition has been relaunched as Markel Law.

Markel UK has relaunched its legal services firm, Markel Law, as part of the development of its offering of insurance, legal, tax and specialist sector advisory services, to businesses across the UK.

According to the insurer, Markel Law offers legal advice on a range of business critical areas including business and commercial, employment, disputes, professional discipline, regulatory, care services and health and safety issues.

Continuation

Markel Law will continue to offer its heritage LHS Solicitors’ clients with specialist legal services, provided by the same teams that they have been used to working with.

The provider detailed that Markel Law works with individuals, businesses and organisations of all sizes and employs 89 staff between offices in Croydon and Manchester.

Growth

Graham Neyt, managing director at Markel Law, said: “We’re excited to bring the Markel Law name to the market and have ambitious plans for growth. We will continue to provide a market leading service to our growing client base.

“We’re proud of the extensive range of expertise we have in our teams and look forward to being an important part of Markel’s integrated business offering to UK SMEs.”

Neil Galjaard, divisional managing director at Markel UK, added: “Markel is a trusted provider of insurance to commercial organisations across the UK, and the introduction of Markel Law clearly demonstrates the strength of specialist capability we have within the wider Markel offer, alongside our specialist tax and consultancy expertise.

“It’s great to see our law firm now attached to the Markel brand.”

