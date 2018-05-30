The blog spot: Top five insurance agency spats

Last week Insurance Age exclusively revealed that Aviva has pulled GRP’s agency.

It certainly grabbed the attention of the industry and got tongues wagging – although sadly not at Aviva or GRP.

And so I decided to look back at just where the news sits in the literary canon of insurer-broker splits.

They aren’t as common as you might imagine.

However, when they pop up they really are spectacular.

So here’s my list.

To be clear, the rules mean no places for high profile legal disputes, FCA fines or other stories that spring to mind.

It is agency splits only. I guess does mean the countdown begins with a bit of a stretch. But hey it was still a great story.

5) Market responds to Gallagher ending business with Towergate

Hat tip to Elinor Zuke who revealed in November 2014 that Gallagher had told its regional offices to stop placing business with Towergate Underwriting.

Much like the GRP and Aviva story the market wasn’t slow to weigh in with its opinions.

But who penned the original internal memo to Gallagher staff during the height of Towergate’s financial implosion?

Oh yes, it was Janice Deakin.

Remind me again where she works now. Funny how the world goes around.

4) Brightside loses agency with Markerstudy

Time to tip the hat back to Insurance Age.

In May 2016 Siân Barton broke the news that Markerstudy’s relationship with Brightside was broken.

This story had long roots.

Markerstudy had tried to buy Brightside in 2013. The twists and turns in that could fill a top five all of its own.

In 2013 Martyn Holman was the leader of Brightside. By 2016 he was broking director at Markerstudy. One month before the split Russell Bence left Markerstudy for, you’ve guessed it, Brightside.

3) Broker Network and Aviva in total split

This could have been one of two really.

In June 2012 Insurance Age revealed that Aviva had split with Broker Network.

And in March 2013 reports came out that the insurer had also ended its relationship with Willis Networks.

I’ve gone with Broker Network purely because it was the first in the sequence.

Actually though of the two it is perhaps the latter which was most annoying for journalists.

Everyone had heard the rumour but nobody got the scoop as the decision was press released.

2) Aviva pulls agency with GRP

The one that prompted the blog and hat tips this time to Ida Axling.

‘Why isn’t it number one?’ I hear you ask. Well it could easily be.

But the story still needs to be unpacked a little more with plenty of angles to explore.

It came after Ima Jackson-Obot got the ball rolling when Aviva and Marshall Wooldridge fell out. Then came the separation from Alan & Thomas.

1) Hiscox questions Bluefin impartiality as it cancels agency

Way, way back in the mists of time, or November 2011 to be precise – the top story. If you excuse the phrase, it came out of the blue.

Insurance Age had the story and Hiscox didn’t hold back: “apparent lack of independence”, “little support for the Hiscox account”, seems to be “a lack of impartiality between Bluefin and their parent company” all spring to mind as it cancelled the broker’s agency.

Unsurprisingly Bluefin hit back publically on the same day.

But all is well that ends well.

The two parties eventually made up and reunited in insurance land.

There it is then.

My list as measured by the explosion of the news.

There are, I accept, many other metrics that could be used. Number of clients, brokers or size of premium affected to list just three.

What then would be your top five?

Published stories only please! Think of anything else as a tip to send privately for a future story. Those are always appreciated.

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age