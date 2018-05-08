Biba and ABI team up to tackle dual pricing in personal lines

Trade bodies state that members will give board and senior management level priority to better outcomes for long-standing customers.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) have unveiled a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points to tackle market issues that lead to excessive differences between new customer and renewal premiums.

According to the trade bodies they are targeting outcomes that unfairly penalise long-standing customers.

The principles and action points apply to personal lines insurance products such as home, motor and travel, but not pet or health insurance.

The organisations explained that this was because at renewal pet and private health insurance might have to cover new medical conditions making the risks different and comparisons invalid.

Improvement

Both the ABI and Biba claimed that implementation of this initiative would lead to an improvement in the outcomes for long-standing customers.

They listed the commitments around not supporting excessive differences as including:

Members will take action so that customers’ tendency to shop around at renewal is not used to lead to excessive pricing differences that unfairly penalise long-standing customers.

The ethos and approach to better outcomes for long-standing customers will be given board or senior management level priority and formally incorporated into firms’ procedures for determining the premium at renewal.

That members should make clear in written, online or verbal customer communications that the new customer premium only applies for that year and subsequent renewal premiums may be higher.

That members who impact the final premium paid by customers should review their pricing approach for customers who have been with them longer than five years and assess whether this approach delivers a fair outcome.

Both parties also committed to publishing a progress report within two years on the actions taken and achievements delivered.

Biba confirmed that it would be contacting all its members immediately to make them aware of the new initiative and urging them to adopt the guiding principles and action points.

Doesn’t work

Andy Briggs, chairman of the ABI admitted that the renewal market “simply doesn’t work where loyal customers get charged much more than new customers”.

He continued: “Given many consumers expect to get cheaper insurance when they shop around, there is no easy solution.

“These new Guiding Principles and Action Points are a positive initiative by the ABI and Biba members to demonstrate that the whole industry recognise this is an important issue that needs to be addressed.”

DNA

Biba’s chairman, Lord Hunt of Wirral, added: “It is part of the DNA of insurance brokers to put the best interests of the client first.

“That is why I am so delighted that insurers and brokers have come together for the benefit of our established and loyal customers, setting out a positive path forward on renewal pricing.”

He concluded: “I would encourage everyone within the wider market to join with us in adopting these guiding principles and action points.”

