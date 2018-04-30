Ian McManus leaves Aon

Former Zurich boss leaves MD of private clients and consumer role at the broker.

Ian McManus has left Aon after three years, Insurance Age can reveal.

He joined the broker in 2015 to head up the proposition for high net worth clients working in the division led by Toby Carnduff.

McManus’ final job title with Aon was managing director of private clients and consumer.

Zurich

Prior to joining Aon he had spent 13 years with Zurich, joining as an account executive and working his way up to head of personal lines broker.

McManus told Insurance Age that he had taken the decision to leave and pursue new opportunities.

He commented: “At Aon I have had the privilege to work with some of the best people in the market and I wish them and Aon every success in the future.”

Aon has been approached for comment.

