Missed the Hack Day? Catch up on-demand

Watch our series of webinars and catch up with all of the articles which explored the myriad of issues in the world of cyber insurance.

Insurance Age believes getting to grips with cyber issues and cyber insurance is mission critical for brokers for success today.

That’s why on 26 April we hosted a special Hack Day in association with Aviva.

The day featured a series of webinars with expert panellists covering:

Getting to grips with cyber; what do you need to know

The role of the broker in preventing a cyber attack

How to sell cyber cover

And cyber today, cyber tomorrow

The webinars are available on-demand and the virtual summit also includes presentations from Europe’s number one ethical hacker, Jamie Woodruff, who explains the raft of cyber risks your clients face today.

Another presentation from cyber expert Alistair Murray of The Bureau reveals why ignorance is no defence when it comes to cyber issues.

Insight

In addition to the videos, the home page published a number of articles explaining how different types of cyber attacks work and outlined what can be done to prevent them taking place and mitigating their impact.

As part of the day our intrepid content editor Jonathan Swift (Swifty) delved into the mind of a malicious hacker and highlighted exactly what they can do to damage your business and the business of your clients.

He showed how four types of hack – phishing, ransomware, impersonation and spyware - work and the impact they can have.

We also offered a series of articles from Aviva’s head of SME, commercial insurance, Gareth Hemming who explained how to counter the four types of hack and discussed how brokers can protect themselves and their clients in his pieces, Protective steps, Don’t get caught, Through the looking glass and Copycat crimewave.

Catch up with the whole day here.

