AIG sets up “Brexit-resilient” structure

AIG has authorised two entities, one in the UK and one in Luxembourg, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union.

AIG (American International Group) has created two entities in the UK and in Luxembourg in order to provide uninterrupted UK and European insurance coverage following the UK’s exit from the EU.

The provider previously announced it would base European operations in Luxembourg.

According to the insurer the move is part of AIG’s planned restructure of its European business. It further detailed that AIG Europe began active preparation to be Brexit-resilient in 2015.

Transfer

The restructure involves the transfer of AIG Europe’s existing insurance business to the new UK and European companies and the merger of its existing carrier, AIG Europe into the new European company.

The changes so far include:

establishing and receiving authorisation for new insurance companies in the UK (American International Group UK Limited) and Luxembourg ( AIG Europe S.A. )

(American International Group Limited) and Luxembourg ( Europe ) AIG Europe S.A. will have branches across the European Economic Area and Switzerland; and

Europe will have branches across the European Economic Area and Switzerland; and the High Court of England and Wales approval of the commencement of notifications to policyholders and other interested parties in accordance with UK law on the transfer of insurance portfolios

Certainty

Anthony Baldwin, chief executive of AIG Europe said: “The great advantage of the restructuring route we have chosen is that it will give clients certainty that whatever the other unknowns of Brexit for their businesses, their European insurance coverage has been Brexit-proofed.

“We have already established a platform in Europe for writing future new business and renewals, and by transferring our existing business, AIG will remove uncertainty for clients, including not being reliant on the development of a grandfathering regime for existing contracts.”

It is expected to take effect, and the new companies to begin writing business from, 1 December 2018.

Other insurers to announce their post Brexit plans include:

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.