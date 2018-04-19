FCA data reveals huge surge in PPI complaints

Increase in second half of 2017 coincides with launch of advertising campaign, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, to publicise claims deadline.

Complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI) in the second half of 2017 soared to the highest level seen for more than four years, according to figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Complaints about PPI hit 1.55 million in the six months, up 40% on the first half of the year.

The FCA’s analysis is based on the data supplied to it by regulated firms.

The PPI increase meant that there was an overall 13% rise in complaints about financial services products to 3.76 million. This was a 427,032 increase on the first half of the year.

However, excluding PPI the number of complaints received by firms actually fell to 2.21 million, around 13,000 fewer than the previous six months.

After PPI, the next most complained about products were current accounts and credit cards with “other general insurance” coming sixth.

The total number of complaints for “other general insurance” was 202,418 which was up 9,237 on the start of the year and up by 20% compared to the same period of 2016.

In August 2017 the watchdog started its advertising campaign, which featured actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, to inform people about the August 2019 deadline for PPI claims.

The regulator detailed that in January 2018 firms paid out £415.8m in redress to customers who complained about PPI – the highest figure since March 2016.

It takes the amount paid out for PPI since January 2011 to £30bn.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition said: “Having set a deadline for PPI complaints, we are encouraging consumers to decide whether they want to claim, and if they do, to make their complaint as soon as possible, as many already have.

“We are continuing to monitor and challenge all firms to ensure they maintain the expected standards and are delivering on their commitments to make it easy for people to complain about PPI.

He concluded: ““When PPI is taken out of the mix, the numbers of complaints firms are receiving has remained stable. Firms should be doing all they can to reduce complaints and ensure they are treating customers fairly.”

