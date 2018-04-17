Ex-Das CEO Paul Asplin stands trial for fraud

Asplin and five others are charged with conspiracy and fraud.

Ex-Das CEO Paul Asplin is alleged to have defrauded the insurer while he was CEO by encouraging contracts with companies he had an undeclared interest in, Southwark Crown Court heard today.

Asplin is said to have benefited financially from his part-ownership in both businesses while encouraging Das Insurance to engage in business with them.

The court heard that he owned a third of Med Report and also had interest in law firm, CW Law.

According to the prosecution, Das would allegedly contract Med Report to put together medical reports for customers who were filing personal injury claims and pass them on to law firms, like CW Law.

Asplin left Das in February 2015.

Accused

Standing trial alongside Asplin was ex-claims director of Das Insurance, David Kearns, who also owned one third of both Med Report and CW Law. While Kearns was claims director at the insurance company over 12,000 claims were passed along to Med Report.

Asplin’s friend Robert Dally, his ex-wife Sally Jones and current wife Karen Asplin, and Kearn’s wife Jayne Kearns also stood trial.

Asplin and his wife, along with David Kearns have been accused of conspiring to commit fraud for their activity in CW Law. All except Karen Asplin are accused of conspiring to commit fraud with their activity in Med Report. Mrs Asplin is accused of money laundering under the control of Mr Kearns.

Prosecuting QC Richard Whittam said that Mr Kearns, Mr Asplin and Mr Dally had intentionally not fully disclosed the fact that they had been financially benefiting from their involvement in Med Report and CW Law.

“There was no full disclosure of the involvement and it was kept secret from Das that they were making money from the involvement they had with the two businesses,” said Whittam.

“Had Das known how much money they [the accused] were making through Med Report, would they have continued with them on the same terms?”

The court also heard that Dally later sold his share in Med Report for £1.5m and that the share was bought via a loan given from Das.

The trial continues.

