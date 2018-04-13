Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week
Siân Barton and Ida Axling take a quick flight over this week's most popular articles.
Amanda Blanc's Axa exit continued to dominate the headlines but there was room for Jelf, the FCA, SSP and Gable.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
The top five stories - week commencing 9 April 2018:
1) Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"
3) Howden and Barbican pursued following Gable collapse
4) FCA to look at dual pricing
5) SSP confirms 5.5% price increase
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.