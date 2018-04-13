Insurance Age

Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Siân Barton and Ida Axling take a quick flight over this week's most popular articles.

Amanda Blanc's Axa exit continued to dominate the headlines but there was room for Jelf, the FCA, SSP and Gable.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

The top five stories - week commencing 9 April 2018:

1) Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"

2) Jelf to buy Clark Thomson

3) Howden and Barbican pursued following Gable collapse

4) FCA to look at dual pricing

5) SSP confirms 5.5% price increase

