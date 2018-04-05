Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor

Insurer has sponsored the league since 2010.

Arthur J Gallagher has been tipped to be the next title sponsor of Premiership Rugby, The Guardian has reported.

Aviva has sponsored the top English professional rugby union league since 2010.

A spokesperson for Gallagher told Insurance Age: “We do not comment on rumour or speculation.”

Football

It would not be the first time that a broker has replaced an insurer as a major sponsor in domestic sport.

In June 2010 Aon replaced AIG as the shirt sponsor of Manchester United. That deal ran for four seasons with Aon then signing up as a “partner” of the football club for a further eight years.

Separately, AIG is involved with the rugby union. It has been the shirt sponsor and partner of the New Zealand All Blacks since 2012.

