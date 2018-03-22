Sabre posts rising GWP and underwriting profit for 2017

First results since motor insurer began trading on the London Stock Exchange on 11 December 2017.

Sabre Insurance delivered a combined operating ratio of 68.5% for 2017, an improvement on the already impressive 69.3% it achieved in 2016.

A breakdown of the numbers showed a net loss ratio of 46.5% and an expense ratio of 22%.

The private motor insurer floated on the London Stock Exchange on 11 December last year.

In its first set of results as a listed company the provider reported a 7.2% rise in gross written premium to £210.7m.

The underwriting profit ticked up from £55.9m in 2016 to £59m while profit after tax was flat at £53.3m (2016: £53.9m).

Advantages

Geoff Carter, chief executive officer of Sabre said: “Sabre has a number of competitive advantages which have contributed to this success.

“Our strong underwriting capability underpinned by our expert analysis and unique data set based on over 15 years’ of experience provides us with an unrivalled ability to price risk across the risk spectrums.

“This, together with our diversified multi-channel distribution network and strong claims management expertise, has been key to driving our strong financial performance in 2017 including delivering a combined operating ratio of 68.5%.”

