Quizzical questions: 16 March 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The business blamed Brexit

It was the first deal for the rebranded Aston Lark

Saffron also bought Grove last week

The provider said it was "one of the first" policies of its kind

All divisions reported rises in turnover