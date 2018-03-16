Carole Nash and Axa remain committed to Republic of Ireland bike market

Broker and insurer have no plans to imitate MCE’s Brexit withdrawal.

Major players Carole Nash and Axa Ireland have both reaffirmed their commitment to the motorcycle insurance market in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday (15 March), MCE Insurance announced it would be withdrawing from the market blaming Brexit and criticising the UK government for having failed to deliver a firm position on a transitional arrangement.

MCE will stop trading in the Republic on 30 March.

However, neither Axa nor Carole Nash have any intention of following the company’s lead and both stated that they remain dedicated to insuring bikers in the country.

A spokesperson for the insurer summed it up: “Axa Ireland are actively underwriting motorcycle insurance in Ireland and have no plans to stop.”

Obligations

Meanwhile, Carole Nash confirmed to Insurance Age that since the UK voted to leave the European Union it had been making detailed plans on how it will honour its obligations to its Irish customers.

The broker’s CEO Ian Donaldson flagged that it had been engaged with initiatives for the Irish biking and specialist vehicle market for nearly 20 years.

Just last April it bought Cornmarket Insurance Services’ motorcycle insurance book of 6,000 policies in the Republic of Ireland.

“We remain committed to our presence in Ireland and we look forward to expanding within the Irish bike and classic car market for many years to come,” Donaldson concluded.

