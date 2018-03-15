MGAM launches event insurance

The product which covers employers’ and public liability, equipment, abandonment, cancellation and postponement can be white-labelled by brokers.

MGAM, the underwriting agency set up by Jason Anthony, has developed an event product which is available for brokers to white-label.

The product, MGAM Events, is designed as a solution for MGAM coverholders and brokers to write all the cover that is normally required by event insurance, including employers’ liability, public liability, event equipment, abandonment, cancellation or postponement available as standard.

Extensions, such as cover for overseas work and damage to venue, can also be added.

Opportunity

Anthony, CEO, said: “As we move into that time of year when events are taking place all over the UK and overseas, we thought it was a great opportunity to launch a product which is specifically designed for busy event management companies, country show organisers, a range of exhibitions, fetes, birthdays, weddings and a whole range of public events organisers who need full insurance cover quickly and effortlessly.”

Anthony, former MD of OIM Underwriting, set up MGAM in 2016 to focus on SME business. It was backed by insurer Aspen. Later that year the firm also took on underwriting responsibility for MGA Corin Underwriting.

The Events product will be available on the MGAM platform which the provider said delivers a fully automated, full cycle service covering new business, renewals, mid-term adjustments and cancellations with full and instant management reporting

He added: “Using our automated and online quote and bind system, writing a policy is quick and is also guaranteed to comply with all regulatory needs, and with the added benefit of the instant and automated production of all policy documentation, bordereau and invoicing which brings significant cost savings to coverholders and brokers.”

