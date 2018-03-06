Insurer consortium teams up on £20bn capacity trade credit platform

The Channel Syndicate and Canopius will provide capacity alongside Liberty Specialist Markets for the specialist e-trade facility.

Canopius and The Channel Syndicate are set to join Liberty Specialist Markets to form a consortium to provide capacity for Liberty’s Toredo trade credit platform.

The facility will provide $27bn (£19.5bn) in capacity whern it launches.

Entitled the London Market Credit Consortium (LMCC), it will provide up to $75m (£54m) of capacity per risk with a maximum two-year period.

The capacity will initially support short-term trade finance business and can be accessed by any Lloyd’s accredited broker signed up to the Toredo platform.

Toredo, an e-trade trade credit platform for brokers, was announced by Liberty last month.

Short-term

Chris Hall, who was hired by Liberty Speciality Markets in January as consortium underwriter, said: “By forming this consortium we’re able to bring together like-minded underwriters who can provide significant capacity to the underwriting of short-term trade finance business.

“At launch, the consortium will offer $27bn of capacity covering 418 financial institutions in 72 countries. This capacity will grow as we engage with our brokers and clients to determine their needs.”

Access

Bernie de Haldevang, head of specialty at Canopius, added: “Providing dedicated capacity to the Toredo e-trading platform will create greater efficiencies in the underwriting of short-term trade finance risks, which will give brokers and their clients better access to a significant amount of capacity that has been rather dormant in this interesting part of the class to date.”

Kade Spears, divisional head of Specialty at The Channel Syndicate commented that the market needs an online quote and bind platform for short term trade finance and claimed Toredo provides a solution to allow clients and brokers to transact in a more efficient and secure manner.

According to Liberty, the launch date for both Toredo and the LMCC will be confirmed shortly alongside full details of its product range and instructions for accessing the platform.

