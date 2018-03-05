Axa to buy XL for $15bn

Deal subject to shareholder approval and expected to complete in the second half of 2018.

Axa has signed up to buy 100% of XL Group for $15.3bn in cash (£11.1bn). Market rumours had previously linked XL with Allianz.

The deal has been approved by the boards of both insurers but will need to be agreed by shareholders.

XL was formed in 1986 and bought Catlin in 2015. The group had $15bn of gross written premium (GWP) in 2017 and 7,400 employees.

The combination of Axa and XL would, on 2016 figures, have property and casualty (P&C) lines revenue of €48bn.

Global leader

According to Axa the deal will propel it to being the global leader of P&C commercial lines business with the most GWP.

Once the takeover goes through XL Group, Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art will be led by Greg Hendrick, currently the president and COO of XL Group. He will report to Axa’s CEO Thomas Buberl.

Mike McGavick, XL Group CEO, will become vice-chairman of the combined P&C commercial lines operation.

The final price represents a 33% premium on XL’s closing share price on 2 March. The buyout is expected to complete in the second half of 2018.

Footprint

Buberl commented: “XL Group has the right geographical footprint, world-class teams with recognised expertise and is renowned for innovative client solutions.

“Our combined P&C commercial lines operations, will have a strong position in the large and upper mid-market space, including in specialty lines and reinsurance, and will complement and further enhance Axa’s already strong presence in the SME segment.”

McGavick added: “Today marks an unrivalled opportunity to accelerate our strategy with a new strength and dimension.

“With every confidence in how we have positioned XL Group for the future, it is a substantial testament to Axa’s leadership and commitment to maintaining the XL Group brand and culture that we have come to an alignment.”

