Profits up at Gocompare in 2017

Aggregator reports 4.7% growth in insurance revenue.

Gocompare has revealed a 54% rise in profit after tax to £24.4m for 2017.

Operating profit was also up at £33m (2016: £21.9m).

Revenue at the aggregator increased from £142.1m in 2016 to £149.2m.

The business, which rejected a bid of £460m from Zoopla-owner ZPG late last year having demerged from Esure in 2016, reported that the insurance segment of the business delivered 4.7% growth in 2017 with revenue up £6.2m to £139.9m.

It stated this was achieved through a greater number of interactions from customers on the website, improved conversion of those interactions into transactions and higher income per transaction.

Focus

Sir Peter Wood, chairman said: “The group’s disciplined approach resulted in good growth in both revenue and adjusted operating profit.

“Strong financial performance was complemented by careful deployment of capital that saw the group take minority stakes in two start-up companies, and culminated in the acquisition of another money-saving business, MyVoucherCodes.

“As we enter 2018, our focus will remain on delivering value for our shareholders.”

