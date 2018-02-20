Allianz UK posts improved 2017 operating profit and COR

Revenues at the insurer tick up by 2%.

Allianz has reported a combined operating ratio (COR) in the UK of 97.8% for 2017, an improvement on the 99.2% achieved in 2016.

The result was mirrored in the operating profit which increased to £121.3m from £96.2m in the previous 12 months.

The insurer also revealed that it had suffered a £22m hit from the change in the discount rate.

The uplifts came as gross written premium nudged up by 2.1% to £2.19bn (2016: £2.14bn).

The breakdown of the figures showed that the commercial lines book grew by 5.7% to £1.17bn as the COR improved to 94.7%.

Trading strategy

According to Allianz, this represented “an excellent technical underwriting performance” and was due to “having a clear trading strategy and delivering great customer service”.

Personal lines also saw an improvement although the COR remained in three figures at 100.1%. And GWP shrank by 1.8% to £1.01bn.

The insurer flagged that the decrease in premium was still related to its decision in mid-2016 to withdraw from direct markets.

The insurer addressed the recent announcement of 400 people being at risk of losing their jobs as the LV takeover proceeds. A further 80 people at Allianz are at risk in claims mainly in Manchester where the office is closing.

Vacancies

Chief executive officer Jon Dye highlighted that there were “currently 250 vacancies at Allianz” and “opportunities coming out of the joint venture”.

He added: “There is room for optimism that the number of redundancies will be less than the figures announced recently.”

Dye concluded that the LV deal had received positive feedback from brokers and described the way ahead as “exciting times” for both businesses.

“We have begun a game-changing journey for Allianz in the UK and I look forward to 2018 with great anticipation and excitement,” said Dye.

“The Allianz Group provides confidence in an uncertain world and that can seldom have been a more compelling proposition for our customers and business partners than it is now.”

