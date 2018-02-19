Broker Expo 2018: Book your place today

Broker Expo is back and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Broker Expo – the event where brokers do business – is returning for 2018 is set to be twice as big as previous events.

The day, which is designed to enable brokers to do more business in a day than they normally would in three months, returns to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 1 November with more exhibitors and a wider selection of speakers than ever before.

This year the area is divided into expert zones including cyber, schemes and specialist lines, and InsurTech and will offer specialist platforms across those topics as well as delving into wider market issues.

At the event roundtables exploring each of these areas in more detail, in addition to expert speakers, will also take place.

The layout, which has doubled in size compared to previous years, also includes a VIP area for c-suite brokers along with top providers across the market.

Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift commented: “We’re really excited about our refreshed Broker Expo plans. The day is set to see more brokers though the door than ever, more exhibitors and even greater opportunities for brokers to network, make deals and do real business.

“We’re looking forward to a day that’s busier and more productive than ever before.”

