Quizzical questions: 9 February 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues.
The police revealed the costs of ghost broking in a new campaign
The start-up was launched in October last year
The European Commission first proposed the IDD delay in December last year
The business was founded by former Aviva product manager Damian Cristian
Ogden drove the insurer to a £151m UKGI loss
More on Insurer
POLL: IDD DELAY
Most read
- Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users
- Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report
- InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI
- Lloyds Bank announces insurance division redundancies
- FCA sets out plans on IDD delay
- Profile: Julie Page, Aon Risk Solutions' CEO
- Ogden drives Zurich to UK general insurance loss in 2017