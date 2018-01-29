In-depth - MGAs: Agents of change

The MGA sector is showing strong growth, but how is it affecting the market and is there a risk it could go pop? Sam Barrett asks

Managing general agents (MGAs) have become a significant force in the insurance market over the last 10 years. But, with a number of threats on the horizon, there are concerns the recent growth in the market could be a bubble.

The market has certainly grown rapidly, says MGA Association (MGAA) managing director Peter Staddon. “When I joined the MGAA back in November 2013 we had 70 members writing around £2bn of business. Today we have 131 members writing more than £4bn of business.”

Looking across the market as a whole, there are more than 300 MGAs. Between them they do approximately £5bn of business, giving them a market share of more than 10% of the annual £47bn UK general insurance premium income.

Drivers for growth

A number of factors are making MGAs particularly attractive, with the dynamics of the insurance market one of the key drivers for growth in the sector. “There’s lots of capacity in the market at the moment,” says Ryan Gill, chief finance officer at UK General. “This has resulted in a shift in focus from distribution to capacity, with insurers looking to provide capacity to distributors that can protect their interests.”

Another market dynamic playing a part is insurer consolidation. As the number of players has reduced, Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director of Barbican Protect, says that some of the service offerings have become much more commoditised. “It can be hit and miss, especially where insurers have centralised their broker support,” he says. “This can create an opportunity for MGAs to step into this gap.”

These factors are changing the insurance landscape. As well as offering more choice to brokers, the growth of the MGA sector is also supporting the regional broker market. “The problem a provincial broker has is keeping open agencies with insurers,” says Staddon. “Some insurers will require at least £150,000 of premium for it to be a realistic option. In comparison, an MGA would be comfortable with as little as £20,000.”

The MGA structure also appeals to brokers who identify an opportunity to take their business in a new direction. As an example, Mark Cliff, executive chairman at Brightside Group, says his firm chose to set up an MGA, Kitsune Associates, to benefit from existing expertise within the business. “We’d recognised that some parts of the van market were challenged and, as we had a number of people with underwriting experience, it made sense to go down the MGA route,” he explains. “Doing this enables us to control the whole process, which should deliver a better customer experience.”

Financial benefits

The finances can also stack up well for brokers setting up an MGA. Phil Bayles, managing director, intermediaries at Aviva, says that running an MGA gives a broker business access to more of the value chain. “Brokers achieve a margin on distribution but not on underwriting. They get both if they set up an MGA.”

It can also be a more cost-effective way for insurers to come to market. Rather than set up their own department, providing capacity to an MGA affords them the exposure without all of the overheads.

The MGA structure can also be used where cost pressures make it difficult to justify running a department. “Rather than withdraw, the insurer can push the business down the MGA route,” adds Staddon. “Small ticket business is profitable but not when you have to add in acquisition costs. An MGA offers a lower cost and faster way to access a market.”

For those setting up an MGA, the regulatory requirements can also help to save time and costs. Rather than being regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority, MGAs are classed as intermediaries and subject to Financial Conduct Authority regulation. As well as lower capital requirements, this gives them a choice between direct authorisation and, where they have a regulated intermediary to support them, the simpler appointed representative route.

Avoiding conflict Appetite for setting up an MGA shows little sign of diminishing, with recent launches including Bollington’s Anjuna Underwriting and Mercia Underwriting, while Brightside is set to launch its MGA, Kitsune Associates, later this year. But while there are advantages, there’s also a risk that it could lead to conflicts of interest. Nick Hobbs, director of broker markets at Allianz, says there can be challenges when a broker sets up an MGA. “It can create potential issues for the governance of placement as well as inviting extra regulatory scrutiny,” he explains. The regulator’s attention to issues such as transparency and customer outcomes was evidenced by Bluefin’s £4m fine for misleading customers when it was owned by Axa. Given this focus, it’s essential to operate an MGA as a separate business. For example, although Dual is part of the Hyperion Insurance Group, it and the group’s other brands, including brokers Howden, are all operated as independent businesses with their own boards. “Each business has to be strong in its own right,” explains regional CEO for UK and Europe at Dual Richard Clapham. “Only a very small percentage of our business comes from Howden and we pride ourselves on the diverse distribution we’ve built.” It’s also an issue that Brightside has explored with Kitsune Associates, also opting to set the MGA up with a completely separate structure. “We’re not going to cannibalise the broker business,” explains Cliff. “It’s about increasing bandwidth by adding in business we can’t currently do.” Ensuring businesses are kept completely separate will help to ensure regulatory approval but, as Hobbs explains, this isn’t an issue that’s unique to MGAs. “In practice, if a broker can’t evidence that business was placed for the right reasons, and to the benefit of the customer, then they’d have issues irrespective of whether it was placed with their own MGA or any other insurer.”

MGA threats

While there’s been strong growth over the last few years, there are some threats that could destabilise the MGA market. For Nick Grazier, managing director at Geo Specialty, the MGA arm of the Ardonagh Group, the single biggest threat is a lack of capacity. “MGAs have to constantly demonstrate their proposition can add value to be able to secure capacity,” he explains. “Although a good MGA will always be able to find a backer, this exercise gets tougher if the market hardens and capacity reduces.”

Increasing costs are also an issue according to Richard Clapham, regional CEO for UK and Europe at Dual. “Increases in the cost of regulation are a threat across the insurance industry but, as MGAs are smaller, the cost can be disproportionate,” he explains. “Carriers do require them to operate to the same regulatory standards so the costs will be passed on.”

Similarly, although the lower costs associated with setting up an MGA can make them appear attractive, they still require critical mass. Bayles explains that an MGA needs to gain market share quickly to justify the set-up costs and overheads. “A small MGA won’t survive,” he adds.

There’s also a risk that the relatively low barriers to entry may make it an attractive option for companies looking to disrupt the insurance sector. Barbican Protect’s Kilpatrick says an MGA is the perfect structure for companies such as Google and Amazon. “What’s to stop them setting up as a super MGA?” he says. “This could affect any business operating in the more commoditised end of the market.”

Time to burst?

But, while there may be threats, few believe the MGA bubble is about to burst. “It’s not a bubble,” says Staddon. “Every sector goes through cycles of growth and consolidation. Some MGAs have already been lost through mergers and acquisitions and they won’t be the last.”

Conditions in the insurance market over the next couple of years will help to shape the sector but, as with any market cycle, the stronger MGAs will survive. Clapham adds: “If you have strong underwriting results, good distribution and you can operate cost-effectively, then you should always be able to find capacity to support you.”