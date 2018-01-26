Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning cast their eyes over the top stories of the week.

In the latest episode of our new series Insurance Age's senior reporter and editor look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories.

Use the link to hear their thoughts.

Or download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories - week commencing 22 January:

1) £500,000 Gallagher fraudster jailed for 34 months

2) Pen confirms redundancy threat at Chelmsford

3) RSA's Commercial Risk Solutions MD James Gearey exits after just six months

4) ABI: Carillion collapse to cost trade credit insurers £31m

5) Ardonagh sells remaining Broker Network stake in £30m deal

