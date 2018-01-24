RSA's Commercial Risk Solutions MD James Gearey exits after just six months

Rob Gibbs has been appointed as MD following Gearey’s departure in December.

James Gearey left his role as RSA’s Commercial Risks Solutions (CRS) managing director in December after only six months in post.

Gearey took up the position in June 2017 and is being replaced by Rob Gibbs.

A spokesperson for RSA declined to provide further comment about Gearey’s exit.

Gibbs joined RSA as a graduate in 1998 and has worked across underwriting, strategy, mid-market regions and emerging markets.

From 2014 to December 2017, he led the RSA Motability business, responsible for end-to-end insurance operations, and achieving world-class customer service standards and indemnity performance.

Catherine Frost, Motability customer and operations manager, is now leading Motability on an interim basis while a replacement is sought.

Leader

Steve Lewis, CEO UK & International, RSA, said: “Rob has been an influential leader within RSA’s commercial operations, most recently as director of our Motability partnership, which has gone from strength to strength under his management.

“He has a fantastic track record for delivering growth and building strategic long-term partnerships, and brings a deep understanding of the UK commercial insurance market to this new role.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Rob to the UK and international executive team.”

Gibbs added: “I am excited to be taking the helm at CRS and making sure our focus on developing strong long-term relationships with brokers, partners and customers continues to grow and evolve with the market.

“To ensure our fantastic team is equipped to deliver the best products and service out there, we’ll be continuing to invest in new technology, tools and refreshed propositions underpinned by a strong level of capability.”

Global Risk Solutions

In addition Tony Buckle will also join RSA on 1 February to head up Global Risk Solutions which provides wholesale and specialty insurance solutions to large and multinational customers through RSA’s operations in the UK, Europe and Dubai International Financial Centre.

Buckle joins from Swiss Re, where he led its global engineering business from 2006-2013 and its Europe, Middle East and Africa corporate solutions business until mid-2017.

Gibbs and Buckle will both report to Lewis, and join the UK executive board. The appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Lewis added: “These appointments add strength and depth of experience to our business and leadership as we support our customers to adapt and respond to a changing risk landscape.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.