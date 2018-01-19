Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Siân Barton and Emmanuel Kenning discuss the key points from the week's news.

In the second episode of the new series the deputy editor and editor find two key themes in the most read stories by brokers this week.

Click on the link to hear their views and analysis.

Or download the podcast to listen later.

Top five stories - week commencing 15 January:

1) GRP strikes its biggest deal buying County Group

2) Moving away from brokers would be a “major dereliction of duty”, says Phil Bayles

3) Marsh accused of trying to squash Marshmallow name by InsurTech start up

4) Towergate sued by founder Peter Cullum

5) Broker Network buys Saffron Insurance

