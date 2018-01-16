Japanese insurer completes Insure The Box-owner buyout

Provider bought three quarters of the business in 2014.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Europe (ANDIE) has completed the buyout of Box Innovation Group which includes the brands Insure The Box and Drive Like A Girl.

The insurer, part of the MS&AD Group which is headquartered in Tokyo, previously bought 75.01% of the business in December 2014 for £105m.

At that time the remaining 24.99% of shares were kept by the management.

The provider did not release a figure for the cost of the latest deal however stated that it intends to integrate Box Innovation Group within ANDIE.

According to the company, Box Innovation Group now has £130m of annual gross written premium with all customer cars fitted with telematics technology.

Founder

As a part of the purchase of the remaining shares and integration Insure The Box founder Mike Brockman departed the business on 31 December 2017 and set up an independent company which will be supported by ANDIE’s holding company in Japan.

Brockman commented: “I am excited about this new venture which will give me the flexibility to achieve my ambitions and goals in the telematics arena by facilitating the fast development of new ideas.”

