CII poised to move to 21 Lombard St

The change in location follows the sale of Aldermanbury which took place last year.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is primed to move to offices at 21 Lombard St, near Bank, Insurance Age can reveal.

Market sources have stated that the move, believed to be taking place in May, will see the body relocate from the historic Aldermanbury building to the new offices close to Leadenhall Market and within walking distance of the Lloyd’s building.

The CII declined to confirm details when approached by Insurance Age but a spokesperson stated: “The CII has considered many options as part of its relocation plan, of which 21 Lombard Street was one.

“We are currently in advanced discussions on our preferred option for our new head office and those discussions are progressing well.

“All things continuing as they are, we hope to be in a position to announce our new head office in early February 2018.”

Heritage

Aldermanbury has been bought by the City of London and is set to become part of its ‘heritage quarter’.

The spokesperson continued: “The CII will, as a matter of course, ensure that once it has formally agreed terms, it will release an external announcement confirming the same.”

The CEO of the CII, Sian Fisher, has previously stated that a move is required due to the difficulties with the location, technological capabilities and costs of running Aldermanbury.

However the decision to relocate the CII from the heritage building has been criticised by some who do not believe it is in the best interests of the organisation.

Fisher responded to some of the criticism surrounding the sale in an interview with Insurance Age this week.

