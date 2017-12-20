Travelers Europe opts for Dublin in response to Brexit

Insurer joins XL Group in choosing the Republic of Ireland.

Travelers Europe is the latest insurer to reveal its post-Brexit plans.

The provider stated that it will apply to the Central Bank of Ireland for authorisation of a new, wholly owned insurance subsidiary incorporated in the Republic of Ireland.

Travelers’ post-Brexit hub will be in Dublin like XL Group which announced its plans for Brexit in September.

Partners

According to Travelers the new subsidiary will enable it to “continue to seamlessly serve” its customers and broking partners in Ireland and across Europe when the UK exits the European Union, as currently planned in March 2019.

Other insurers that have announced their post-Brexit bases include:

Travelers highlighted that the proposals will not affect its UK-based operations, comprising its general insurance business (Travelers Insurance Company) and Lloyd’s syndicate, which will continue to operate under existing UK licences.

Natural choice

Matthew Wilson, CEO of Travelers Europe commented: “Ireland is a natural choice for Travelers to establish its EU-based subsidiary.”

“We have been present in the Irish general insurance market for more than 20 years, and our new company will utilise our existing branch resources. We look forward to deepening our relationships with brokers, customers and regulators in Ireland, as well as continuing to serve our policyholders who have assets throughout Europe.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.