Key moments in 2017: Allianz's Sarah Mallaby

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets, at Allianz Insurance reviews 2017.

What was the biggest story of the year?

With a flurry of mergers and acquisitions taking place throughout the year, broker consolidation was definitely a major theme in 2017.

Although there seems to be no let-up in this type of activity, it’s important to remember that there’s room in the market for all sizes of brokers.

A mix of national brokers, consolidators alongside the regional brokers will ensure we retain a healthy broker market that provides customers with excellent service, advice and choice.

What was the most memorable event?

Unfortunately 2017 will be remembered for the tragic events of the fire at Grenfell Tower and the terror attacks across the UK.

The scale of these events has had ramifications for the insurance sector, leading of further review of everything from building and fire regulations to the scope of schemes provided by industry bodies such as Pool Re and MIB.

The insurance industry can be proud of how it responded to these events, with insurers providing swift claims solutions and ensuring that ex gratia payments were sympathetically considered where there were policy coverage gaps a to support those affected in their time of need.

What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2017?

The cut to the Ogden discount rate coupled with the increase in insurance premium tax made 2017 a particularly challenging year for brokers.

With more risks having to be marketed, brokers have found themselves having to invest much more time explaining why premiums must rise at a difficult economic time for businesses.

The prospect of a revision to the Ogden rate at some point in the future is very welcome. However for now the rate remains at 0.75% and insurers must continue to support brokers in their premium discussions with customers.

What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

It has to be the Allianz and LV deal which brings together the strengths of two customer-focused companies in the intermediated market to create eventually a Top 3 insurer.

Combining Allianz’s experience in commercial lines with LV’s personal lines brand and expertise, underpinned by investment in technology and data driven solutions, should bring out the best in both organisations to the benefit of our brokers and end customers.