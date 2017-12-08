Review of the year: February 2017

A booze ban at Lloyd's, Ageas, management changes at Marsh/Bluefin, a logo dispute and an FCA warning hit the headlines in February.

5) As we swing into Christmas party season spare a thought for the hardworking men and women of Lloyd’s who were hit with an unexpected alcohol ban in February. Some in the market indicated support for the policy while others hit out at the ruling arguing it is possible to drink responsibly.

Lloyds introduces booze ban

Lloyd’s of London introduced a day-time alcohol ban which could see employees fired for gross misconduct if they are caught breaking the rule.

According to an article by the Evening Standard, an internal memo to employees revealed that the 9am to 5pm booze ban was introduced after an analysis of disciplinary cases over the last two years found that about half were linked with alcohol misuse.

However, the article further explained that Lloyd’s workers have met the new rule with anger, stating they were not consulted and that they can drink responsibly during work hours.

4) It’s been a tough year at Ageas. They started the year with results hammered by losses and according to the most recent set of results (revealed in November) have been hammered again by the change in the Ogden rate which saw pre-tax profit fall 56% with £5m still to be paid to cover the discount rate.

Ageas UK results hammered by Q4 2016 loss

Ageas reported a €56m [£47.45m] loss in the UK for 2016 driven by a €109.5m deficit for the fourth quarter of the year.

The insurer made an annual profit of €29.5m in 2015.

The provider detailed that it had been impacted by costs of €27m for closing its site in Glasgow, a move that cost 521 people their jobs at Kwik Fit.

3) Bluefin dominated the headlines early in 2017 and continues to dominate in December following the shock fine of £4m it received from the FCA for failing to manage conflicts arising from its ownership by Axa. However, back in February new owner Marsh did some early spring cleaning with a change of management at the broker.

Management changes at Marsh following Bluefin buy

Marsh shook up the management team for its combined Jelf and Bluefin business.

It completed the £258m deal for Jelf in December 2015 and bought Bluefin last November for £295m.

As part of the new management structure former chief executive officer at Bluefin, Rob Organ, left the business.

2) It was umbrellas at dawn for tech start-up Brolly and American giant Travelers as the US bigwig forced the UK firm to change its umbrella logo for being too similar to its own. Despite Travelers being absolutely massive and Brolly being relatively small the insurer obviously felt threatened. Whatever happened to insurers supporting InsurTech innovators?

Insurer threatens broker Brolly over logo

Start-up broker Brolly had its umbrella logo contested by an insurer and sought to crowdsource a new logo, Insurance Age revealed.

Brolly, which is an app-based insurance concierge service, then asked customers and the public to help it redesign its badge.

Brolly explained in a statement: “We have no choice but to change its existing umbrella logo design, following the threat of legal action from another insurance brand, which claims it encroaches on its intellectual property rights.”





1) Everyone enjoys an FCA story and this one was no exception with readers avidly clicking on the article to find out more.

FCA issues warning over Halifax and Penn

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that company Halifax and Penn had been providing financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation.

The firm’s website stated that it offered home, car, life and home insurance. It also said it specialised in public and employers’ liability cover.

The regulator said in a statement: “We believe this firm has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation.”

Catch up with events in January 2017 in our round-up and stay tuned on Monday for our March update.