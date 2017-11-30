Canopius reveals homebuyer fees product

Provider says new product will be available via brokers.

Canopius has launched a homebuyer fees insurance product which it said protects homebuyers against the loss of fees if a property purchase falls through.

The provider stated that the policy will be available via insurance brokers, mortgage brokers and IFAs, adding that the launch followed a successful pilot with specialist insurance broker Surewise.com.

According to Canopius, the launch coincides with estate agents reporting an increase in the number of purchases collapsing after offers have been accepted.

Vulnerable

David Swan, head of mortgage, specialist consumer products, Canopius said: “With a proportion of UK house purchases collapsing even after offers have been accepted, we are pleased to offer homebuyers indemnity against the loss of fees in this increasingly common circumstance.

“The product is extremely cost effective, provides certainty for buyers at an emotionally and financially vulnerable time and enables them to acquire their new home without incurring any unnecessary expense in lost fees.”

Stuart Bensusan, business development director at Surewise.com commented: “This is a highly under used product that combats some of the key problems in the English and Welsh property markets, such as gazumping.

“We are delighted to partner with Canopius and their intermediaries to help raise awareness that protection exists for home buyers.”

