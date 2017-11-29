Schemes Conference: Opportunities and challenges

Ecclesiastical’s corporate director Tony Fletcher outlines how GDPR is a key challenge for schemes brokers and discusses the opportunities that lie ahead for the market.

Brokers must innovate, understand the customer and take hold of the new GDPR regulations if they are to succeed in the schemes market according to Tony Fletcher, corporate director at Ecclesiastical.

In a speech at the Insurance Age Schemes conference Fletcher noted that “innovation is at the heart of what schemes brokers do”. He remarked that schemes brokers contribute about £8bn of GWP to the market – 20% of UK GWP.

To continue to succeed the market must overcome some key challenges. These include competitive premiums. “I think with some schemes the bubble is starting to burst,” Fletcher noted.

A “saturated market”, lack of insight into new opportunities and ability to differentiate were also listed as hurdles to overcome.

Data protection

However, Fletcher pointed out that the biggest challenge is the new data regulations under GDPR which comes in in May next year.

He stated: “GDPR is a significant revolution.

“The real game-change is how you use data for marketing.”

Under the regulatory terms businesses must gain “affirmative consent” – this is where people opt-in to receive marketing contact such as emails or calls. If brokers fail to get affirmative consent this could severely impact their cross-selling opportunities.

Fletcher warned schemes brokers they must examine their data management now in order to prepare for when GDPR is implemented in 2018.

Some organisations he said, such as JD Wetherspoons, have decided to delete all their customer data and start again to avoid being in breach of GDPR.

“Brokers must think about affirmative consent and what pipeline of data they can use going forward,” he commented.

Focus

Despite these challenges there are also opportunities in schemes. Fletcher advised that brokers must not look to copy successful competitor schemes as this would only lead to a price war, instead the focus must be on innovation.

Technology and InsurTech can also create opportunities but Fletcher advised that brokers must first focus on understanding what their customers want.

“InsurTech is growing but this is not a solution for all schemes. Some customer groups will prefer traditional methods.”

He also urged the broker market to work closely with insurers in order to differentiate themselves and praised the creative thinking of the sector.

Fletcher added: “The schemes space allows us to innovate and innovation is at the heart of what we do.

“Schemes will be one of the fastest growing areas for us in the future. Schemes stand or fall on their own performance.”

