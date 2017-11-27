Insurance Cares: Report warns older people overpaying on home cover

The report by Citizens Advice said that older people are being overcharged by up to £110 a year.

Charity Citizens Advice has suggested that insurance companies could be charging up to 13m UK households too much for their insurance cover.

A poll conducted for the charity found that older people are particularly vulnerable to these costs.

According to the research 40% of people over 65 have had their home insurance policy for over five years, which the report stated means they could be paying 70% more than a new customer would for the same policy.

It continued that for someone with the cheapest policy for buildings and contents insurance, this could be an extra £110 a year, on average.

Almost one third of the entire home insurance market could potentially be paying 70% more than a new customer for the same policy.

Regulation

The research also found that many home insurance providers did not fully comply with new regulations, set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which stated that providers should show renewal prices and previous prices together.

Citizens Advice also noted that its research showed vulnerable groups such as people with mental health problems, those on low incomes and disabled people were less likely to engage with the home insurance market when their policy was up for renewal.

The charity argued that some insurance policies and premiums are already complex for consumers to understand. Only half of home insurance customers surveyed were confident they could identify unfair charges in their premium.

Protect

Citizens Advice is calling on the FCA and insurance providers to work together to identify and protect vulnerable consumers from the loyalty penalty.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Home insurance companies are taking advantage of people’s loyalty, and it’s older people who are suffering the most.

“The Financial Conduct Authority must stop home insurance providers overcharging customers. Vulnerable customers are the hardest hit and must be protected from this unfair practice.”

The FCA did not comment directly on the report but earlier this year published a document outlining how some firms are “falling short” on renewal expectations.

It also publicly chastised insurer Admiral after if failed to be clear enough about renewal transparency.

James Bridge, head of conduct regulation at the Association of British Insurers, responded: “Many customers benefit from shopping around to get the right policy for their needs at the best price, taking advantage of what are in effect introductory discounts.

“We recognise, however, that in a competitive market, those that don’t shop around may not always get the best deal.

“This is why we pushed for the new rules on renewal notices displaying both the existing and new premium to prompt customers, including the over 65s, to think about shopping around. The FCA has identified that some firms have had implementation challenges with the new rules and we would expect them to work with the regulator to put them right.”

