Brexit: Uncertainty highlights the importance of broker/insurer partnership

Stuart Ramsden of trade credit insurer Attradius argues that the combined resources of brokers and insurers offer a powerful tool in uncertain times.

In 2017 uncertainty is the name of the game. But despite the uncertainty, businesses need to continue to trade with confidence.

Providing that confidence is the perfect role for credit insurance and the challenge for those that work in the industry, particularly insurers and brokers, is to get that message to the market.

In the present risk climate, there is a need not just for protection against an individual debt or buyer, but against threats to a company’s longer term business strategy.

A growing suite of business intelligence tools is coming to the market to help customers in this respect but they are not a substitute for really understanding a customer’s business.

Brokers and credit insurers are increasingly building on their existing partnerships to provide complete packages for customers; bringing together intelligence, debt protection and risk management.

Opportunities

Identifying opportunities is as important as highlighting risks. Quite often they are part of the same deal. The trick is to get talking to customers early, understand their business and share and build on information and solutions.

Brexit doesn’t really change this but as the economic impacts begin to take hold it is more important than ever for brokers and insurers to work together to get their message across.

Knowledge is pivotal to mitigating risk for both new and existing trade relationships and the combined resources and experience of brokers and insurers offer a powerful tool to any business.

Real time insights and expert analysis are essential to successfully and safely navigating the path of global trade.

Success

Astute businesses know that they can trade with more confidence if they have strong credit management partners working with them to put solutions in place.

In both supporting individual customers and also in taking charge of the PR challenge of bringing their message to the fore, brokers and insurers share the same goals.

Their mutual success is based not just on their respective expertise but importantly on the quality of the partnership they have built together.

Brexit undoubtedly heralds change, but in responding to that change, the broker-insurer partnership is one USP that will continue to stand up to scrutiny.

Stuart Ramsden is commercial director, UK and Ireland, of trade credit insurer Atradius.