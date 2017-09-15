Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 15 September 2017

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 


Hints: 

Chubb is the first insurer to pick the city as its preferred post-Brexit trading location.

The insurers join Axa, Allianz and NIG offering the live webchat service on the Applied TAM commercial lines platform.

Pen has promoted Tom Downey as chief underwriting officer with effect from 1 October.

The loss adjuster said the division has been designed to provide a bespoke service.

The insurer said growth was mainly driven by stronger underwriting performance in motor.


If you missed last week's quiz, try it here

