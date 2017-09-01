Quizzical questions: 1 September 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
The actor will urge viewers to make a decision on filing a PPI complaint
This is the first deal struck by Marshall Wooldridge since it was bought by GRP
The broker has added £6.3m to its premium income
Ardonagh Group bought the business for an undisclosed sum
Seller Sompo Holdings bought Canopius in 2014
