Video: Personal lines, claims and technology
Insurer Coplus talks to Insurance Age about how technology is changing personal lines claims and outlines the importance of a smooth claims process.
Coplus director Jason Tripp talks to Insurance Age deputy editor, Siân Barton, about why it is essential that personal lines customers experience a positive claims procedure and explains more about how technology is going to change the claims landscape in personal lines.
This follows on from Tripp’s recent article, which sits alongside the Insurance Age in depth, and asks if a technological revolution in personal lines claims is on the horizon.
