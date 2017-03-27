Seventeen buys Westscott Insurance Brokers

The Dumfries-based business was bought for an undisclosed sum.

Seventeen Group has bought Westscott Insurance Brokers of Dumfries for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to Seventeen Group Westscott was established in 1973 and controls circa £2.5m of gross written premium, with a split of 75% commercial and 25% personal business.

The broker will be integrated into Seventeen Group's broking subsidiary James Hallam, which already has a presence in Dumfries under the Annandale brand, which it acquired in March 2016.

Sandra Murphy, who joined Westscott in 1997, joins the James Hallam team in Scotland and will focus on client servicing within the new structure.

Seventeen Group is a privately owned insurance group, which includes James Hallam Insurance Brokers, Touchstone Underwriting and 4Sight Risk Management.

The deal for Westcott marks the second purchase of the year after James Hallam having bought Motor Race Consultants in February.

Culture and location

Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen Group commented: "Westscott is very well known to our Annandale team and it was felt to be a ‘perfect fit' by both companies in terms of culture and location.

"We have plans to grow in Dumfries and have a fantastic team now to build upon for the future.

"We will also seek to roll out our apprenticeship scheme in order to support the local Dumfries community."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.