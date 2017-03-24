Broking Break: Your top five

The jailing of a fraudster led the clicks this week, followed by profits, a buyout, an FCA warning and an apology from the CII.

5) CII apologises after complaints procedure failure

The Chartered Insurance Institute has issued an apology after a serious blunder meant a complaint wasn't actioned in over a month.

The trade body has now promised to investigate the error after concerns were raised following how it had audited a member.

Attention will focus on a review to look at how complaints are handled in the future to make the system failsafe.

4) FCA warns of fake emails that appear to use its address

The Financial Conduct Authority has again warned of spoof emails that it has not sent.

The watchdog reported in a statement on Tuesday (21 March) that it was "aware that an email has been sent which appears to be from [email protected] ".

The statement continued: "This email was not sent by the FCA and recipients should delete the email without opening."

3) CFC bosses buy the business with new PE backer

CFC's founder and chief executive David Walsh and the rest of the management team have agreed to buy the business with the support of Vitruvian Partners. According to media reports the deal is worth £220m.

The management team completed an MBO five years ago from Hyperion Insurance.

This latest deal sees a new private equity backer replace previous individual investors including Richard Corfield, ex-chairman of RK Harrison, Mike Rees, co-founder of Benfield and Hugh Willis, co-founder of BlueBay Asset Management.

2) Profits treble at NFU Mutual in 2016

NFU Mutual has posted a profit for 2016 of £1.03bn, nearly three times the £359m achieved in 2015.

The rural insurer confirmed it had benefited from benign weather and a strong investment performance.

The provider described the year as "very good for stock markets and commercial property" as it revealed that overall investment assets under management by the group increased by £2.5bn in 2016 to £18.8bn.

1) Ex-Gallagher employee jailed for five years for stealing £1.8m

Martin Turner, aged 50 of Eynsford, Kent has been sentenced to five years for fraud by abuse of position of trust at Inner London Crown Court. He masterminded the theft of more than £1.8m from the insurance underwriting agency he worked for.

City of London Police reported that Turner was a claims manager for Indemnity Risk Solutions (IRS), part of Ink Underwriting, a company owned by Arthur J. Gallagher.

According to a police statement, from June 2012 until July 2016, Turner doctored insurance claims emails in order to ensure payments were made to third parties for personal items and services including house renovations, luxury cars and to clear an existing mortgage.