Has the heyday of schemes passed?

SchemeServe's Ed Halsey explores how the Insurance Act has impacted delegated authority business.

The Insurance Act has meant a number of changes have been made to the sale and distribution of insurance.

Consequently, this has had a direct impact not just on insurers but also on their delegated authority arrangements.



With a booming schemes market predicated on the delegated authority model, what impact has this had on schemes? Is the heyday of schemes over?



Knickers in a twist

While the country, and indeed the continent, was debating, arguing, and generally getting their knickers in a twist over Brexit back in the summer of 2016, the insurance industry was facing up to the prospect of another landmark change.



Namely, the implementation of the Insurance Act, which finally came into force in August.



And, much like Brexit, its implementation was preceded by a degree of uncertainty.



There was a raft of predictions about just how the Act would affect the way insurers, brokers, and other delegated authority businesses sold their products and schemes to their clients.

Dominate

The schemes market has continued to dominate the intermediated space this year.

From a market worth a heady £7bn in 2015, that has since grown to £8bn in 2016 and is expected to grow further in 2017.



Advances in technology, particularly from more affordable cloud based software sales and distribution services, has opened up the market to more brokers.



About one third of schemes business is online, up from 20% last year. Some 20% of brokers only deal online and 50% transact more than half their business online.



Overall, schemes business represents 45% of UK brokers' business - that's up from 38% on the previous year.



Alive and well

There's no doubt then that schemes are alive and well.



Clearly the responsibilities that now fall to brokers under the Insurance Act mean that they need to have a clear understanding of the key changes introduced.



This includes: fair representation of risk, warranties and remedies, and the abolition of the basis of contract.

However, the unique relationships within schemes make it especially important that the broker also understands the insurers' position on each element of the Act.



Close communication with insurers is therefore vital to ensuring compliance with the Act for delegated authorities.



What the Act has done perhaps is to shine a spotlight on the responsibilities that have always existed within good, accountable delegated authority arrangements and to make that 'best' practice standard practice.

Impact

Six months have now passed since the law took effect, with brokers getting to grips with new procedures and new potential penalties to beware.



It's in this 'potential' where, perhaps, the real impact has been felt.



Ask a broker what their greatest concern is and an overwhelming majority are likely to say compliance.



The Insurance Act places new onus on the broker's responsibility and the way that critical information is presented.



Greater responsibility equals increased liability.



Compliance

While there is a need for compliance and reliable disclosure, the spectre of falling foul is bound to make some brokers think twice about jumping into delegated authority schemes.



But a potential £8bn insurance schemes market is not to be ignored.



It's a prize worth winning.

Making good use of affordable schemes software and other technology for distribution and MI, close communication and collaboration with insurers, a specialist knowledge of the scheme's niche and effective marketing, will ensure good brokers will meet the challenge.

Ed Halsey is the marketing director at SchemeServe