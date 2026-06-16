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Yutree taking off into the future with technology focus, says MD Hancock

Laura Hancock
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Yutree managing director Laura Hancock has outlined how the firm is stepping up its focus on technology as she aims for it to be a “credible, well-known, independent business in East Anglia and beyond”.

“The last 18 months to two years have seen us rapidly step up our focus on technology to take this business, as an independent, off into the future,” Hancock told Insurance Age. “We don’t want to be doing too many manual keying tasks.”

The move hasn’t seen the commercial broker and underwriting agency completely rip out old software in place of new, she acknowledged; however, the drive is in part of the underwriting business.

“We’re going to do a 12-month transition onto it. Where the cases come

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