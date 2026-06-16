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Fraud website latest addition to growing list of FCA fakes

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The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a fraudulent and dangerous website in its third alert in three months about scammers impersonating it.

The regulator confirmed on 12 June that it had received reports of the spoof website and detailed the address starting as fca.org.

The watchdog called on people not to click on the fake.

RelatedFCA warns on fake letters 

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of fake letters claiming to be from deputy CEO Sarah Pritchard and referencing a fake FCA employee.

“Visiting this site may expose users to malware or other security risks,” the FCA stated.

“We strongly advise that you do not access or

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