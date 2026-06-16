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Accenture warns brokers AI is already reshaping insurance purchase

AI chatbot screen
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Accenture has cautioned brokers that artificial intelligence has already started to reshape how people research, compare and manage home and motor insurance.

The firm asked if an AI agent can read the small print, compare every policy on the market, and switch on the consumer’s behalf at renewal, what role remains for comparison websites and brokers in home and car insurance?

It also questioned how insurers can adapt products, offerings and service when customers are increasingly using an AI agent.

AI isn’t arriving in insurance – it’s already here, Accenture warned the distribution chain and highlighted it’s moving faster than most of the industry has

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