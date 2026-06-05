Northern Ireland aggregator alerts drivers on ghost broking signs
Aggregator CompareNI has reported 49% of Northern Ireland drivers admitted they could not spot a fake insurance policy as it urged motorists to lookout for the telltale signs of ghost broking.
In a survey of 700 motorists by the comparison site it found 44% of drivers in Northern Ireland were worried about being duped into buying fake insurance.
While two thirds of respondents confirmed they were aware of ghost brokers selling fake policies, just 49% were confident they could identify the fraudsters.
Almost all the respondents (96%) claimed high insurance costs were making drivers more vulnerable to these types of scams.Ghost brokers
The survey results have followed the wider insurance
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