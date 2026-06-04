Flood Re rolls out consumer campaign
Flood Re has launched a UK-wide educational tour promoting flood resilience and encouraging people to rethink the response to flood risk, with the joint initiative between the government and insurers using “the UK’s largest digital advertising van”.
The van will show educational videos with 3D anamorphic visual illusions showcasing the emotional aftermath of flooding, beyond the impact to material possessions.
The videos will also signpost viewers to look at the practical steps that can be taken to protect homes and prevent future damage.
Flood Re remains committed to working with communities to drive forward flood resilience and build a future where homes, businesses and local economies are not just defended against flooding but prepared to
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