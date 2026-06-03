Markerstudy changes continue with retail rebrand

Markerstudy has rebranded its personal lines broking arm to Markerstudy Retail, led by CEO Emma Rawlinson.

It is the latest step in reshaping what was formerly known as Markerstudy Distribution (which was rebranded from Markerstudy Broking in March 2024) into two distinct areas.

The group created Markerstudy Business last month, a commercial insurance distribution division led by newly appointed CEO Ross Barrington.

As I reflect on my two years with Markerstudy, I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together in this short time.Emma Rawlinson, Markerstudy Retail

Barrington, who reports to group CEO